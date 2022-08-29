2022.8.30 version update

New content of part I:
- Add a tunnel scene to save the game after the end of closing.
Part II gameplay adjustment and bug correction:
In the previous version, after the protagonist died in the community, the bug with lost weapons was not completely repaired. This must be seen bug has been repaired again.
Add the prompt after the annihilation of the community NPC yaeben to avoid the situation that the player gets stuck due to confusion.
While making the game, I have to work hard for life, so the progress is slow, but there are no abandoned pits. I also hope to complete it as soon as possible.
