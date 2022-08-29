Version 1.0.40 Update

_

Patch Notes

_

Miscellaneous:

Added Nick (aka topdog) to the credits as post-launch code support. He’s the reason I was still able to push out updates while I was away on trips as well as some fixes in this patch! Thank you Nick!

Adjustments to some haunt events for better distance detection

Raymond has asked the office assistant, Zoey, to take over restocking the embalming room during the day. She’s not sure where things go so don’t be surprised if equipment and chemicals are in different spots each night.







Bug Fixes:

Fixed issue introduced in Patch 1.0.38 causing some good endings to register as bad when the demon's name contained a specific sigil

Fixed a potential situation where you may not be able to pause after failing to interact with an object.

Fixed a distance check condition to do with moving cold storage racks

Fixed an issue when the haunt system manipulates multiple objects, so that the correct objects are being processed

Fixed an issue where placing ash could cause a visual error when reloading in a specific scenario

Fixed an issue where interact points could get in the way of using matches

Fixed a cause of crashes or freezes from occurring relating to leaving or entering rooms, reading the pages of books and journals, using items, basement actions, and elsewhere

Fixed a cause of the end game actions failing relating to systems like the 4th sigil and use of the retort

