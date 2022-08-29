Mini Update 2

Make sure to update to get the following fixes!

Changed minimum available mouse sensitivity option

Upgrades now appear as green dots on the radar

Fixed Delta Breach detection bar

Left screen bar now detects nearby elemental sparks

Added some more elemental sparks to different areas

Previously cut boss enemy from the demo reintroduced to Ruins area

There have been some bug reports about the interact key not working randomly. These issues are being investigated as currently there does not seem to be a sure way to replicate the issue. Quitting to the main menu and reloading the save file fixes the issue. If you suffer from this bug please contact me or post about it in the discussions and include what you were doing before the but occurred. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Thank you everyone who've played and reviewed the game, it means a lot!

Till next time,

Sylvan

https://twitter.com/ArrowsongSylvan

arrowsonggames@gmail.com