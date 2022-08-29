 Skip to content

Delta Manifold update for 29 August 2022

Mini Update 2

Make sure to update to get the following fixes!

  • Changed minimum available mouse sensitivity option
  • Upgrades now appear as green dots on the radar
  • Fixed Delta Breach detection bar
  • Left screen bar now detects nearby elemental sparks
  • Added some more elemental sparks to different areas
  • Previously cut boss enemy from the demo reintroduced to Ruins area

There have been some bug reports about the interact key not working randomly. These issues are being investigated as currently there does not seem to be a sure way to replicate the issue. Quitting to the main menu and reloading the save file fixes the issue. If you suffer from this bug please contact me or post about it in the discussions and include what you were doing before the but occurred. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Thank you everyone who've played and reviewed the game, it means a lot!

Till next time,
Sylvan

https://twitter.com/ArrowsongSylvan
arrowsonggames@gmail.com

