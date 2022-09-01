League of Legends Music Pack is Out Now - Release Notes for v2.3.19.a19

Featuring music created by Riot Games for one of the most widely played video games of all time, this pack brings you 5 DLC songs including the viral hits “POP/STARS” and “Legends Never Die.” The music of League of Legends has grown past the domain of gamers, it has reached the general public, topping the Billboard world music charts and will be available for purchase in Synth Riders from September 1st.

Synth Riders continues to build the diversity of its musical offerings in this pack. Fans of the R&B attitude and pop style of K-pop can now dance to the K/DA-inspired choreographies for smash hits “POP/STARS” and “MORE”, while lovers of hip-hop can feel the power and flow of every word of “GIANTS”. Grand cinematic anthems from some of League’s biggest events complete the pack, with Valerie Broussard calling players to battle in “Awaken”, while Against The Current remind us all that “Legends Never Die”.

The Synth Riders Experience for “Legends Never Die”, Included in this pack, is inspired by the gameplay and characters of League of Legends. With visuals synchronized to the music, Synth Riders offer fans of the game a uniquely immersive way to feel the heat of battle and re-live the song’s performance inspired by the 2017 World Finals Opening Ceremony featuring the Elder Dragon.

The League of Legends Music Pack features five paid DLC songs:

“Legends Never Die” - League of Legends + Experience

“POP/STARS” - K/DA

“MORE” - K/DA

“GIANTS” - True Damage

“Awaken” - League of Legends

All five tracks can be purchased individually for $1.99, or together as a bundle for $7.99 with a 20% discount.

“It is a great opportunity for us to be able to feature music and concepts surrounding this hugely influential game. Riot Games’ “League of Legends” is so much more than a stadium-filling e-sport. It’s a rich world of characters and lore from which have sprung music, animations including “Arcane” and we have thoroughly enjoyed exploring it in Synth Riders.” -- Abraham Aguero - Creative Director Kluge Interactive

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/27495/Synth_Riders__League_of_Legends_Music_Pack

Complete your set with the Synth Riders Complete Collection:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/16575/Synth_Riders__Complete_Collection/

Release Notes for Version 2.3.19.a19 - League of Legends Music Pack

Please make sure you and your friends are all updated to this version of the game before going into Multiplayer, this version of the game is not compatible with previous versions of the game.

Addition of League of Legends Music Pack

Addition of “Legends Never Die” Experience

Corrected song information for “On My Way”

