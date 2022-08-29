 Skip to content

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 29 August 2022

Game Update | 0.8.29.2ea

Build 9410659

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: 0.8.29.2ea

New:

  • Added about 250 new quests
  • Added a pointer to Rod Pods that shows which rod you will pick up
  • Added glowing tips for a better night experience in a few rods (PowerCatch, Predatek and Feeder Master)

Fixes:

  • Fixed bug with X3 Rod Pod that could hold more than 3 rods (others were invisible)
  • Fixed fish names and weight that were only partially visible in the rankings

Other:

  • Adjusted Rod Pods placement so they fit the surface better
  • Adjusted VFX and SFX for walking in water (ex. in Slovakia)
  • Minor adjustments to fish stuck in rocks at Slovakia and Kiel Canal

