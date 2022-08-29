Game Update | 0.8.29.2ea

Version: 0.8.29.2ea
New:
- Added about 250 new quests
- Added a pointer to Rod Pods that shows which rod you will pick up
- Added glowing tips for a better night experience in a few rods (PowerCatch, Predatek and Feeder Master)
Fixes:
- Fixed bug with X3 Rod Pod that could hold more than 3 rods (others were invisible)
- Fixed fish names and weight that were only partially visible in the rankings
Other:
- Adjusted Rod Pods placement so they fit the surface better
- Adjusted VFX and SFX for walking in water (ex. in Slovakia)
- Minor adjustments to fish stuck in rocks at Slovakia and Kiel Canal
Changed files in this update