NEW EXTRA LEVEL - NO NUKES
_On August 6th, 1945 The Allied bomber Enola Gay B-29 Superfortress was launched from Tinian Island to Hiroshima to conduct the most destructive military operation in mankind's history.
The mission proceeded as normal until the flight group had encountered an unconfirmed threat...
Take to the skies as Aiden and change the course of history!_
Fire & Steel v1.5.0 - Changelog
- Added "No Nukes". Can be found in the new Extras section within the Campaign menu, provided that the level "Castle Over Clouds" (the final story level) has been completed.
- Added new achievement "Sky Walker" for completing No Nukes.
- Added four new Steam leaderboards for No Nukes, one for each difficullty.
- Fixed Invert Y not working on keyboard-mouse controls.
Changed files in this update