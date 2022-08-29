Share · View all patches · Build 9410641 · Last edited 29 August 2022 – 21:26:09 UTC by Wendy

NEW EXTRA LEVEL - NO NUKES

_On August 6th, 1945 The Allied bomber Enola Gay B-29 Superfortress was launched from Tinian Island to Hiroshima to conduct the most destructive military operation in mankind's history.

The mission proceeded as normal until the flight group had encountered an unconfirmed threat...

Take to the skies as Aiden and change the course of history!_



Fire & Steel v1.5.0 - Changelog