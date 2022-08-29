 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Soulstone Survivors: Prologue update for 29 August 2022

Update v0.6.021c: Critical fix!

Share · View all patches · Build 9410576 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Today I am glad to bring you a small patch with BIG improvements! Version v0.6.021c finally fixes the issue of enemies disappearing, but also brings Vsync and other much-awaited graphic options, such as being able to make spell effects more transparent for better gameplay clarity! Here is the full (and tiny) list of changes:

Patch v0.6.021c - August 29, 2022

Full change list for version v0.6.021c:
  • Fixed issue with enemies disappearing out of nowhere, and more often than they should;
  • Added graphic settings to fade out spell effects;
  • Added graphic settings to enable/disable Vsync;
  • Considerable performance optimizations;

We also have some balance changes coming very soon (we're looking at you skeletal archers), but, did you know there is a tournament currently going on, hosted by our community in Discord? If you'd like to know more be sure to join us! You can do so with the following Discord invite:

https://discord.gg/5RcXb8attT

As always I'd like to thank you all very much for the support so far, and I cannot wait to show you all what we have in store =)

Hope you all enjoy the game and the update!
Best wishes,

  • The dev team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2113431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link