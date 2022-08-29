Version 0.1.2.13 is out, including 2 more challenges, as well as several bug fixes!
Check it out!
Golfie update for 29 August 2022
Golfie 0.1.2.13 - 2 New Challenges + More Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.1.2.13 is out, including 2 more challenges, as well as several bug fixes!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update