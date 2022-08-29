 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Golfie update for 29 August 2022

Golfie 0.1.2.13 - 2 New Challenges + More Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9410552 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.1.2.13 is out, including 2 more challenges, as well as several bug fixes!
Check it out!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1579021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link