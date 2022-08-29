 Skip to content

MuGen - The Music Generator update for 29 August 2022

1.9.5 HOTFIX

Build 9410454 · Last edited by Wendy

Unfortunately, and old bug managed to sneak back into the code with the previous release.
This bug has now been fixed, songs should no longer go out of tune.

Enjoy!

