Pain Party update for 29 August 2022

Pain Party Patch 1.0.8.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9410406 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is the eight regular patch for Party Party adding a new map, new weapon, more customization and re-balancing of old maps

Additions
  • Added new map jolly jumping for singleplayer
  • Added new map jolly jumping for multiplayer
  • Added new weapon "The Spray Can"
  • Added new skin colors, clothes colors and hats/masks

New customization options

New map Jolly Jumping

Changes
  • Re-balanced map door dare
  • Re-balanced map worm worries
  • Re-balanced map time trial
  • Re-balanced map mechanical madness
  • Re-balanced map volatile volcano
  • Re-balanced map tandem trauma
Known issues
  • Items sometimes get desynced after throwing/dropping in multiplayer

Cheers
Icehelm

