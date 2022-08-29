Pain Party Patch 1.0.8.0

This is the eight regular patch for Party Party adding a new map, new weapon, more customization and re-balancing of old maps
Additions
- Added new map jolly jumping for singleplayer
- Added new map jolly jumping for multiplayer
- Added new weapon "The Spray Can"
- Added new skin colors, clothes colors and hats/masks
New customization options
New map Jolly Jumping
Changes
- Re-balanced map door dare
- Re-balanced map worm worries
- Re-balanced map time trial
- Re-balanced map mechanical madness
- Re-balanced map volatile volcano
- Re-balanced map tandem trauma
Known issues
- Items sometimes get desynced after throwing/dropping in multiplayer
Cheers
Icehelm
Changed files in this update