Mischievous Monday #3

Greetings again fellow wretched! Just a quick bits and bobs update this Monday to get batty with. :]

A new Skirmishes map has been added called the Dungeon Catacomb, where you'll be dodging runaway boulders and pincering spike traps as well as the usual meanies. There's also a new achievement to go along with it (Dungeon Skirmish Supremacy).

A new Bellow Batty normal minion has been added who shouts a sonic wall to keep meanies at bay, as well as his deamonic minion form. A new giant has also been added called the Giantan Meldusmous, who as the name suggests is a melding of two meldus minions.

The level 3 Journal Familiar meta will now allow you to open a run stats summary upon game over. And a new meta called Astrology Divination has been added which offers a bunch of re-rolls. Note due to the way meta is saved this update might muck up which Boneraise Lore unlocks you have.

A new chest mimic has been added for a bit of a laugh and keep you on your toes when sniffing chests.

There's two new meta unlocks for the Vampire class related to the new Batty minion (Batty Friendship, Sinfulus Batty). And two new meta unlocks for the Necromancer class too (Bone Enticement, Minion Resurrection).

Added 4 new relics (Incandescent Cast, Blue Candle, Tummy Bugs, Ring of Fire) and 3 new spells (Barrow Bonebolster, Heart Wrangler, Echo of the Wilds).

Added two new music tracks (Ascending, Searching) which have also been added to the Steam Album.

And now the Boneworld Challenges have been giving a good idea of the score level of the Skirmish maps I'll be skimming back some of the more outlandish Endless Skirmishes scores which were set back at initial release when it was possible to be pretty much immortal with certain relic combinations.

Enjoy! :]