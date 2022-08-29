Minor UX update

Dear Players,
we just update the current version from 1.0.7.0. to 1.0.8.0.
This small update change the UX behavior when meeting Ebadin and also added a notification in the Main Menu when hovering over the Normal Game mode.
Many thanks,
WASD Games
