Rising Mist update for 29 August 2022

Minor UX update

Rising Mist update for 29 August 2022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Players,

we just update the current version from 1.0.7.0. to 1.0.8.0.
This small update change the UX behavior when meeting Ebadin and also added a notification in the Main Menu when hovering over the Normal Game mode.

Many thanks,
WASD Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1514610/Rising_Mist/

Changed files in this update

Depot 1514611
  • Loading history…
