Mini Update

You no longer need to read your messages to get your cash from trading

You can now toggle Sneak (C key by default)

You can now toggle Sprint (V key by default)

If you clear a room, that room will now stay cleared for at least 5 minutes before more enemies can respawn

Gold Membership now grants slightly more benefits

Low level bosses given visible mutations to help them stand-out more

A healing exploit was fixed

A bug involving names with underscores was fixed

Fixed a bug that caused your own character names to be censored

Several languages have had their text updated

NOTE: You will need to quit the game client and install the update on Steam before theses changes take effect. If the game fails to update, logging out of Steam and back in again usually does the trick﻿