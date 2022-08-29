 Skip to content

Pocket City update for 29 August 2022

Update August 29, 2022

Last edited by Wendy

  • UI improvement: keep bottom menu visible when showing main windows to let player click other menu buttons without closing window first
  • Controls update: Allow road build by holding [Shift] and clicking to create straight paths without dragging
  • Controls update: Add hotkey [Shift] to toggle multi-build

