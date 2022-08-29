Update August 29, 2022

- UI improvement: keep bottom menu visible when showing main windows to let player click other menu buttons without closing window first
- Controls update: Allow road build by holding [Shift] and clicking to create straight paths without dragging
- Controls update: Add hotkey [Shift] to toggle multi-build
Pocket City update for 29 August 2022
