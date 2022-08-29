model on right click drag rotates on camera axis instead of its own now
achievements should work for hotkeys as well as click throughs now
and 3d mode doesnt require a model to be imported to access it anymore
Pixel Palette Creator update for 29 August 2022
Rotation behaviour change, achievements fix, 3d mode doesnt require model
model on right click drag rotates on camera axis instead of its own now
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update