Pixel Palette Creator update for 29 August 2022

Rotation behaviour change, achievements fix, 3d mode doesnt require model

model on right click drag rotates on camera axis instead of its own now
achievements should work for hotkeys as well as click throughs now
and 3d mode doesnt require a model to be imported to access it anymore

Open link