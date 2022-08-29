Closed Alpha 0.9 Update

Hey Survivors,

Today our Closed Alpha Update 0.9 goes out to our backers. This update hits a few big milestones for the development of Dead Matter, and you can learn more about them by reading our previous blog. Today’s monthly blog will go over the changelog for 0.9.

As of 11:30 AM (MST) on August 29th, 2022, Closed Alpha Update 0.9 will be available for all Closed Alpha backers. Please ensure you have deselected any branches in the betas menu and allow Steam to update the game.

Before You Test 0.9

Before we get into the changelog, we want to stress several points that will make your testing more effective.

First off, we want to encourage you to use our crash reporter. Every time Dead Matter crashes, a crash reporter will automatically pop up after the game closes, please submit the crash report.This information is essential to our programmers. Furthermore, you should fill out the crash description with as much detail as possible. By filling out the crash description, you make our programmers very happy.

If you have any feedback, please use the in-game Submit Feedback button for feedback and bug reports. You can find this button by pressing escape while in-game and clicking the “Submit Feedback '' button. Please fill out the form that pops up and click the Include Feedback box to automatically share a screenshot with the team. Then press OK to send your feedback directly to our team. This bug reporter is the best method for getting your feedback, and we prefer it here over any other bug report location.

For this update, there will be temporary QI-Games-run multiplayer servers around the launch of 0.9. These servers are labelled QI Community #01-03 0.9. Additional servers will be community-run and managed. The QI Games multiplayer server will only be available for a limited time after the release of 0.9. We have created an updated set of instructions for server setup, which will be available here and in our Discord server on the #serversetup channel.

For this update, we recommend that every player use the high preset regardless of your hardware configuration. We are in the midst of optimising our other preset options and therefore there will be significant visual bugs on the lower visual presets. Please ensure you change your game’s settings to high during your playtesting of 0.9.

Lastly, we want to share some of the new control bindings. Please double check your control bindings after you update to 0.9 to make sure that these new controls do not conflict with your current configuration. If they do, please rebind the controls or manually delete your game settings entirely to get the new default controls. Here is the new list of controls:

Press L-Shift while aiming down sights to use Focus. Focus counteracts weapon sway but depletes your stamina.

Press Z to go into the prone position.

Changelog:

Features and Improvements

Engine Upgrades

Implemented “World Partition”

Replaced previous lighting system and implemented “Lumen”

Transitioned from texture streaming to virtual texture streaming for a majority of assets in the game

Multiplayer

When a player logs off or disconnects from a multiplayer server their player stays in-game sleeping for a limited amount of time

Moved online subsystem for greater compatibility with future platforms

Player stats save after you log off

Switched to a linux based server

Gameplay

Unarmed combat implementation

You will need to bind the Free Hands action in your game settings to a key of your choice. Then you will be able to start throwing punches.

Added eagle eye perk, which lets you spot items in-game easier

Added weapon sway and focus

After weeks of physical therapy, your player characters can now go prone.

Reworked status effects system; damage can now be applied to limbs and other conditions can be applied to the player character

Locations

Seebe

Deployed procedural foliage in Seebe

Elk Flats Campground gameplay touch-ups

Seebe Dam visual touch-ups

Added Rafter Six ranch

Added Camp Chief Hector

Added Go-Kart/Skate Park/Gas Station

Dead Man’s Flats

Deployed procedural foliage in Dead Man’s Flats

Landscape, gameplay, and loot touch-ups

Dusty’s Gas Station touch-ups

Fable Mountain Resort touch-ups

Exshaw

Deployed procedural foliage in Exshaw

Retouched Community Campground

Added Heart Creek Bunker

Added Graymont Plant

Added Concrete Plant

Added Quarry

Added Baymag Plant

Other Locations

Trans-Canada Highway landscape, gameplay, and loot touch-ups

Items And Inventory

Canned food can be opened by smashing, prying, or using a can opener

Switched to caret arrows in inventory menus for improved UI experience

After a brief sabbatical, the loot reveal system was reimplemented into the game

Art And Animation

Retro-Reflective material cleanup

Added unarmed combat animations

Audio

Move firearm sounds from Unreal audio to Wwise

Reimplemented audio for projectile weapons, melee weapons, containers, footsteps, and ambient sounds

Bug Fixes

Fixed animation overlap for the Lee Enfield bolt action rifle

Fixed weapons spawning system so they spawn with a full magazine attached

Fixed issue where weapons rendered outside of player’s hands from 3rd person perspective

Fixed grid inventory system from incorrectly assuming the size of the player’s free inventory space

Fixed issue with items despawning when you left game session

SVD sniper rifle missing audio

Fixed bug preventing players from rotating items

Fixed issue with duplicate shadows of 1st person arms

Fixed an issue where players who disconnected and reconnected before their character left the world could lose their inventory or become unable to respawn

Fixed issue where perks and occupation are not being applied to the player character

Fixed issue where leaning does not move the weapons or viewmodel arms, only the camera

Fixed bug causing some inventory sounds from working

Fixed bug where inventory would not update properly when equipping or equipping clothing

Fixed bug where using the r key for interactions caused players to reload weapons as well

Fixed a potential exploit that could allow item duplication

Fixed bug where medical items could crash client’s game on multiplayer

Fixed bug for emission materials on billboards

Fixed bug where audio plays duplicates when opening containers

Fixed bug where character items disappeared when reloading into a server

Known Issues:

The auto-run feature is referenced in keybindings but not yet available in this release

You may experience missing or problems with textures on low and medium settings, therefore we recommend that you playtest on the high settings preset only.

Various audio placeholders that may or may not sound like a bouncing basketball

Conclusion:

Happy testing, everyone!

We will be paying close attention to bug reports and crashes this week, so get your bug reports sent in as soon as possible. We will be monitoring our server for game-blocking bugs. You can expect a hotfix to address any serious problems we encounter.

Thank you for participating in or following our Closed Alpha. Your feedback helps us more than you could ever imagine.

Alright, have some fun in Dead Matter this week.

Cheers,

Anton

Oh, we will be back at the end of September with another development update to give you a peak into 0.10.