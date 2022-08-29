The big Roster update!

Hey baseball fans!

This week we have a big update: the new rosters are now available! But that's not all.

You certainly have noticed that we have new artworks for our Steam listing!

This amazing job was made by Holz from Brazil, and you can find his astonishing work here.

On top of that, a few quality of life improvements have been added, like a bigger reactive zone for the buttons at the top of the next game screen (that one's for Andy!), or clickable names in the inbox. Check out the complete list below:

New Features

New Rosters

Improved color selection when editing a team or an university

Bigger reactive zone for the buttons at the top of the next game screen

New color: Bleu de Paris

You can now click on the name of a player in the inbox screen to navigate directly to their details page

Improved UI for the inbox

More links to the shop, and better display of training points in some screens

Steals team rankings now include the success rate

We're also working hard on the "My Franchise player" mode, and it's getting closer! Maybe next time I'll share a screenshot or two ;)

See you at the ballpark!