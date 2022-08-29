The big Roster update!

Hey baseball fans!
This week we have a big update: the new rosters are now available! But that's not all.
You certainly have noticed that we have new artworks for our Steam listing!
This amazing job was made by Holz from Brazil, and you can find his astonishing work here.
On top of that, a few quality of life improvements have been added, like a bigger reactive zone for the buttons at the top of the next game screen (that one's for Andy!), or clickable names in the inbox. Check out the complete list below:
New Features
- New Rosters
- Improved color selection when editing a team or an university
- Bigger reactive zone for the buttons at the top of the next game screen
- New color: Bleu de Paris
- You can now click on the name of a player in the inbox screen to navigate directly to their details page
- Improved UI for the inbox
- More links to the shop, and better display of training points in some screens
- Steals team rankings now include the success rate
We're also working hard on the "My Franchise player" mode, and it's getting closer! Maybe next time I'll share a screenshot or two ;)
See you at the ballpark!
