Matergari: Below Valesia update for 29 August 2022

0.6.20 Patch Notes

Build 9409883 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
CONTENT
  • Added the second chapter of the main storyline along with its associated expeditions and a new City Upgrade: Forge. Read more in its dedicated post here.
GAMEPLAY
  • Revamped every sprouter enemy with new themed abilities and visuals.
  • Characters hitboxes slightly increased.
  • Global loot drop quality slightly increased.
  • Fighting the Sprouter Queen should now feel more consistent.
EXPEDITIONS
  • Reward system revamped:
    Quality of rewarded items is now tied to current progress percentage (before, it was based on the number of completed objectives) and added a currency reward option. Failed expeditions can still be turned-in for said currency reward.
  • Long expeditions now always feature a guaranteed Well and Treasure Chest event encounters.
  • The position of leader-type encounters is now always shown in the expedition map.
ITEMS
  • Dodge Rating attribute lowered on items by roughtly 25%.
  • Firestarter Rod (Relic) removed and replaced by a new item: Pyromantic Syllabarium (Relic).
ABILITIES
  • Ambush removed and replaced by a new ability: Shadow Strike.
  • Wildfire removed and replaced by a new ability: Fiery Verse.
  • Evasive Leap (Signature):
    Now grants immunity to attacks and negative effects for the duration.
  • Bloodthirst:
    Max charges increased from 2 to 3.
    Recovery rate reduced from 0.50 to 0.40.
    No longer adds bonus Leech damage to melee attacks but they now heals for a fixed amount instead (based on Rank).
  • Cauterize:
    Max charges increased from 2 to 3.
    Recovery rate reduced from 0.50 to 0.40.
  • Cure Wounds:
    Max charges increased from 2 to 3.
    Recovery rate reduced from 0.65 to 0.50.
  • Displacer Mantle:
    Max charges increased from 2 to 4.
    Recovery rate reduced from 0.50 to 0.35.
  • Magic Missile:
    Max charges increased from 4 to 5.
    Recovery rate reduced from 0.75 to 0.65.
  • Mirror Images:
    Max charges increased from 2 to 3.
  • Shuriken Toss:
    Max charges increased from 3 to 4.
    Base damage reduced by 1.
    Targets hit by each projectile reduced from 3 to 2.
  • Spiritual Lantern:
    Recovery rate reduced from 0.35 to 0.30.
  • Sticks to Snakes:
    Max charges increased from 2 to 3.
    Recovery rate reduced from 0.35 to 0.30.
    Summoned Snakes now hunt in pack.
  • Summon Efreeti:
    Max charges increased to 2.
    Duration changed from permanent to 60 seconds.
USER INTERFACE
  • Interface for Waypoints has been revamped and expanded.
  • Equipment Audit added:
    In an attempt to help players gearing up, the games will now try to hightlight and warn about suboptimal equipment choices and/or suggest changes.
    Please note that this is an experimental feature.
  • Tooltip for Armor attribute now also shows damage reduction percentage.
AMBIENT
  • It is now less dark at night and inside outdoors biomes (such as caves).
  • Added a light fog effect.


