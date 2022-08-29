0.6.20 Patch Notes

CONTENT
- Added the second chapter of the main storyline along with its associated expeditions and a new City Upgrade: Forge. Read more in its dedicated post here.
GAMEPLAY
- Revamped every sprouter enemy with new themed abilities and visuals.
- Characters hitboxes slightly increased.
- Global loot drop quality slightly increased.
- Fighting the Sprouter Queen should now feel more consistent.
EXPEDITIONS
- Reward system revamped:
Quality of rewarded items is now tied to current progress percentage (before, it was based on the number of completed objectives) and added a currency reward option. Failed expeditions can still be turned-in for said currency reward.
- Long expeditions now always feature a guaranteed Well and Treasure Chest event encounters.
- The position of leader-type encounters is now always shown in the expedition map.
ITEMS
- Dodge Rating attribute lowered on items by roughtly 25%.
- Firestarter Rod (Relic) removed and replaced by a new item: Pyromantic Syllabarium (Relic).
ABILITIES
- Ambush removed and replaced by a new ability: Shadow Strike.
- Wildfire removed and replaced by a new ability: Fiery Verse.
- Evasive Leap (Signature):
Now grants immunity to attacks and negative effects for the duration.
- Bloodthirst:
Max charges increased from 2 to 3.
Recovery rate reduced from 0.50 to 0.40.
No longer adds bonus Leech damage to melee attacks but they now heals for a fixed amount instead (based on Rank).
- Cauterize:
Max charges increased from 2 to 3.
Recovery rate reduced from 0.50 to 0.40.
- Cure Wounds:
Max charges increased from 2 to 3.
Recovery rate reduced from 0.65 to 0.50.
- Displacer Mantle:
Max charges increased from 2 to 4.
Recovery rate reduced from 0.50 to 0.35.
- Magic Missile:
Max charges increased from 4 to 5.
Recovery rate reduced from 0.75 to 0.65.
- Mirror Images:
Max charges increased from 2 to 3.
- Shuriken Toss:
Max charges increased from 3 to 4.
Base damage reduced by 1.
Targets hit by each projectile reduced from 3 to 2.
- Spiritual Lantern:
Recovery rate reduced from 0.35 to 0.30.
- Sticks to Snakes:
Max charges increased from 2 to 3.
Recovery rate reduced from 0.35 to 0.30.
Summoned Snakes now hunt in pack.
- Summon Efreeti:
Max charges increased to 2.
Duration changed from permanent to 60 seconds.
USER INTERFACE
- Interface for Waypoints has been revamped and expanded.
- Equipment Audit added:
In an attempt to help players gearing up, the games will now try to hightlight and warn about suboptimal equipment choices and/or suggest changes.
Please note that this is an experimental feature.
- Tooltip for Armor attribute now also shows damage reduction percentage.
AMBIENT
- It is now less dark at night and inside outdoors biomes (such as caves).
- Added a light fog effect.
