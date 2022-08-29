Weekly Update #6

Small update this week, the most noteworthy change is that runs now start with a forced weak fight. This should be a small step in solving how the start of a run is much harder than the end.

Major Changes

Added 3 new items: R Volatile Formula, C Porta Wall, C Damage Up+

Volatile Formula, Porta Wall, Damage Up+ First node of the map is now a forced fight where enemies have 75% hp

Minor Changes

Targetable items with no cost now show 0 energy cost

Towers now deal a minimum of 10% damage against armoured targets

Enemy descriptions no longer show armour or damage if they have baseline values

Cleaned up some code

Next week's update will be large and focus on reworking events. Functionally they should remain mostly the same, my goal for the update is to make them more impactful and much higher quality. Some ideas I have are event specific items or each event having its own art, but neither of those are set in stone yet.

If you want to help with the game, leave your bug reports and feedback in the Discord