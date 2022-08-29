- Fixed the flashing fire on the menu scene on the cut scene
- Fixed null reference exception relating to scroll on LevelsScene
- Fixed loading screen freezing
- Change monolog background screen
- Fixed behavior evading by NPC Friends
- Fixed names on buttons
- Hide ALT TAB in the gameplay menu for keyboard
- Fixed extinguisher foam target into fire
- Fixed backpack refresh stats in gameplay menu
- Fixed on level 18 respawned NPC Friends place
- Performance improvements
Solomon Snow - First Contact Playtest update for 29 August 2022
Solomon Snow: First Contact, build: 1.1.73.gb613f400
Patchnotes via Steam Community
