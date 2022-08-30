ver 0.00.022 Major Update.

Major Update."Bots" and "Auras" Have Been Added. There are also various other fixes.

Bots are opponents that move and fight automatically. From now on, you will be able to battle against a large number of opponents at any time.

Auras are a sign of strength, recognizable at a single glance. Players will obtain one aura for each time they reach the top of the weekly rankings. Auras will float and glow around the player’s character.

It includes various fixes such as improving operability, balancing abilities and weapons, and fixing bugs.