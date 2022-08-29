August Update 2.5.4.7

[FIX] Fixed Performance Issues
Previous Recent Updates
August Update 2.5.4.6
[ENH] Vehicles and buildings price balanced
[ENH] Now you can cook while doing other tasks
[FIX] Fixed cooking time for some foods
[FIX] Prevent clicking on Boats through UI
[ENH] Gold Mine takes longer to collapse
[FIX] Fixed quest description
August Update 2.5.4
[ENH] Increased size of inventory and craft area
[ENH] Now the planted trees keep in scene after restart the game
[FIX] Fixed achievements not working when playing offline
Changed files in this update