August Update 2.5.4.7

[FIX] Fixed Performance Issues

August Update 2.5.4.6

[ENH] Vehicles and buildings price balanced

[ENH] Now you can cook while doing other tasks

[FIX] Fixed cooking time for some foods

[FIX] Prevent clicking on Boats through UI

[ENH] Gold Mine takes longer to collapse

[FIX] Fixed quest description

August Update 2.5.4

[ENH] Increased size of inventory and craft area

[ENH] Now the planted trees keep in scene after restart the game

[FIX] Fixed achievements not working when playing offline