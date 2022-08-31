Age of Undead update to version 1.0.8!

Share · View all patches · Build 9409686 · Last edited 31 August 2022 – 12:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Generals!

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.0.8:

We continue the work of improving the maps, both at the level of collider and navigation of the units.

The maps affected by this update are:

The two bridges The rocky coliseum Sand and rocks The frozen lake The snowy mountains The farm

We want to implement the feature that the player can also play AOU in a tower defense style.

Anyway, we'll think about it after we finish the full map update.

See you in the next update!