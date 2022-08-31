Age of Undead update to version 1.0.8!

Hello, Generals!
CHANGES IN VERSION 1.0.8:
- We continue the work of improving the maps, both at the level of collider and navigation of the units.
The maps affected by this update are:
- The two bridges
- The rocky coliseum
- Sand and rocks
- The frozen lake
- The snowy mountains
- The farm
We want to implement the feature that the player can also play AOU in a tower defense style.
Anyway, we'll think about it after we finish the full map update.
See you in the next update!
Changed files in this update