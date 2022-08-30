Patch notes for version 1.0.4 “Ninety Two” - August 30th, 2022

Hello folks!

Patch 1.0.4 solves a number of issues and it balances the game further. We additionally worked on a lot of bugs and features in preparation for the editor release, which we do not list below, as the editor will be released somewhen later.

As mentioned in DevDiay #32 beginning of August, this is the last patch in collaboration with the Purple Lamp team. The development will continue with a small team that will work on the editor! The release date is not set so far, please be a bit patient.

Regarding the ipv6 support we sadly have to say that the developer of the multiplayer library is still working on that issue. We will bring out a patch after we receive the new library and were able to test it properly.

We want to point out that without the dedicated help from you, the players, some of the changes below would not have been possible - thanks a lot for your reports in our Redmine bug tracker!

And now have lots of fun with version 1.0.4 !

Please note: Your saved games from the former versions 1.0.1 to 1.0.3 will still work with this patch, but not all changes will be in effect in the older versions. The reason is that the map you are playing on stores data that is loaded and processed only when you start a fresh game in the new version.

To give you a better overview we have splitted the list of changes into two:

Build number: 664688

Changes that will be in effect with saved games from version 1.0.1 to 1.0.3:

We fixed a crash that could happen at game start, when the initiation for a map failed.

Transporters on manually set up routes restarted their tour at waypoint 1 after they had been interrupted.

Especially on large maps or in the late game it could happen that characters got stuck when they left the city hall.

We have reworked a number of building models so that characters will not get stuck anymore when leaving the building.

We fixed issues with several character models, animations and textures.

We fixed a bug that caused torches to be displayed when characters were blended out due to their distance to the camera.

We reduced the flickering of the light sources in the arsenal.

We fixed the descriptions for the secondary attributes Regeneration and Defense.

Changes that will only be in effect with games started with version 1.0.4:

The chances of bringing back Porcelaine from far trades or smuggling has been raised a bit.

Kids were able to claim higher titles at the receptionist in the city hall.

When performing the "throw stones" action, the throwing character kept the stone in their hand all the time.

The instruction text for the action "Public relations" was misleading.

The target of a bribe now receives 90% of the invested money instead of always 5000 - even bribing is not a 100% secure business ;-)

We fixed a bug with the far trade actions that caused a relationship change with the neighborhood (in most cases an uninhabited surrounding region).

It was possible that on the Hansa map (Hamburg, Lübeck & Kiel) a second Sovereign would be in office. In order to protect the people before a civil war in the Hansa, we kicked out the surplus Sovereign!

We fixed several minor and some major issues on almost all maps.

We reworked several actions to prevent AI dynasties from targeting allies (aggressive actions) and/or foes ("nice" actions :-) ). Human players still can!

We fixed issues with some actions, where the budget post for the budget book was not set up correctly.

We fixed a bug in the action to hold a public banquet on your rostrum that always led to a failure of the action.

Eating a cream pie had no effect other than a few XP. Now you get more XP and an additional bonus of 50 health for a while.

You weren't able to eat nor gift Gingerbread. Now you can :-)

We made handhelds like torches invisible while characters perform several actions, like playing music or talking to other characters.

The citizen title now shows that you can take part in wars and events. As a lord it is shown that you can be an officer in a war. In the benefits of the guilds you now see that participating in events of your guild will bring you better outcomes.

The Almanac now grants more xp.

We fixed some more, mostly minor issues that we do not list here.

We value your feedback!

Please support us and take the time to give reviews. And it would greatly help us if you could enter the issues you find during your play in our Redmine-Bugtracker. Please do not forget to add save games and/or crash-dumps, where available, follow the link to the forum.

Join the official The Guild 3-Discord server where you can meet other players to chat about the game.