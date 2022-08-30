Several elements have been added to the Local mode.
Arcade mode now has courses of different difficulty levels, and Survival mode now has a BAGOMA stage.
Some backstage levels are now selectable.
The range of giant bombs has been made visible.
Other minor changes
Nyaaaanvy update for 30 August 2022
Patch note 0.2.2
Several elements have been added to the Local mode.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update