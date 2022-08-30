 Skip to content

Nyaaaanvy update for 30 August 2022

Patch note 0.2.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Several elements have been added to the Local mode.
Arcade mode now has courses of different difficulty levels, and Survival mode now has a BAGOMA stage.
Some backstage levels are now selectable.
The range of giant bombs has been made visible.
Other minor changes

