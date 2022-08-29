 Skip to content

Vermillion update for 29 August 2022

Multiplayer goes into beta!

Vermillion update for 29 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

That's right, Vermillion is now multiplayer. You get to paint together with up to 3 friends, or 3 new friends you meet in a public room. It's still in beta, so don't be upset for any hiccups you may encounter, but instead report them to me on either the Steam community, or in Discord (https://vermillion-vr.com/discord)

A big "known issue" in the Steam version right now is that you can't select your avatar - you get a randomly assigned Facebook avatar every time you start up, so be aware of that.

Note: I'm gone travelling for two months starting this Wednesday, so I won't be able to respond to your requests for a while. Fingers crossed things will go as smoothly as possible.

