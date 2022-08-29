Multiplayer & Steam Workshop Added!

Multiplayer and Steam Workshop is here!
Multiplayer is finally here! As an added bonus we've also included support for Steam Workshop.
Play together with friends and family, and share your custom puzzles with the community!
Multiplayer Features
-
Open your room up to friends!
- Steam friends can then join any time during your session, or can be invited through the in-game menu (or via the Steam friends interface).
-
Join/invite with Roomcodes
- Streamer friendly! Hidden by default, and optionally displayed large on the screen for viewers to join.
-
Compatible with Custom Puzzles!
-
Upload your custom puzzle to the Steam Workshop via the in-game menu and friends that join will automatically download it when they join your room.
-
Custom Puzzles feature requires the room host has at least one of the game's DLC, but friends can still join and play even if they don't!
-
-
Compatible with DLC puzzles, and only the host needs to own them!
-
Host Room Customizations synced with all players
-
Room materials can be customized on the fly and will update for all players
-
If the host is using DLC room materials that a player doesn't have the room will try to color match with default materials
-
Steam Workshop Integration
-
Share your Custom Puzzles with the Steam Community!
-
Play Custom Puzzles with friends in Multiplayer!
- Uploading your custom puzzle to the Workshop allows friends that join your room to automatically download the puzzle
Looking for friends to share some puzzle time with? Join our new discord!
https://discord.gg/fJwHDT2Cxg
Full Patch Notes
- Multiplayer features and UI added
- Steam Workshop integration and UI added
- New Video Option allows lower resolution textures for puzzles hangings on walls (helps avoid issues for GPUs with less VRAM)
- New Video Option to disable motion blur
- Adjustments to camera movement to ensure consistency at different FPS
- Optimizations to avoid uncapped framerate issues with G-Sync
- Re-added model for outdoor railing (accidentally removed in previous update - oops!)
- Various UI adjustments
Notice any bugs, or have feedback? Let us know in the forums! We're always looking to improve the experience, and are happy to help with any issues you may encounter.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1653970/discussions/
Happy Puzzling! ːLIS_pixel_heartː
