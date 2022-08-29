Update V0.23-6

New: Talents now have a Selected + Maxed animation to make it easier to know where & what you are doing.

New: Right part of Talents (when you press the bar graph button) and every stats node that you own, is now clickable to select & highlight every node in the tree of the same type.

New: A Feature was added to the Talent Tree to allow buying a node max just by clicking on it.

New: Small one time tutorial for the Worm Input (done as a small animation next to it, that just requires you click it once, mostly to notice it).

New: Input works with % now (just type anything from 0,0000001% to 100.000.000.000%, "useless" but we like big numbers!!).

New: On first Whack opening (everytime you reboot the game), the info about which Potatoes to hit & avoid will be shown.

New: While potions are active, they will be displayed below the character hud on the main battle screen.

Change: After a Challenge (and earning the first few Permanent Worms), you will still find the guaranteed Worms on 1-4-50 (+5 worms after challenge 1 now correctly given).

Change: Worms/Larvae Info now shows the current pity counter, so you know when the next guaranteed drop will happen (click the current amount in the Worm Breeding feature).

Change: Buying a Soul Potion will now have a confirmation popup (to prevent from clicking the wrong button between the buy/use).

Change: Class specific Skills in the Talent Tree will now show their bonus together when looking at a node.

Fix: Soul Pack 2 (Power Pack) had an invisible item (has been removed, so it has the same value as the others pack), for anyone who bought it, let's say it was the launch bonus for the support <3.

Fix: Delete all Equipment setting changed to Scrap all Equipment (Name change).

Fix: Due to the recent change in the Permanent Talents with classes, the info has been slightly reworded.

Fix: Harvester skill to increase the Worm drop was showing 10% instead of 5%.

Fix: Milk Buff upgrade in the Whack Shop that wasn't always working now should be working correctly.