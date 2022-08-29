Small update (v1.027)

Figured that i should start using proper version numbers. (Counting all updates since releasing on itch.io)

After doing some further testing with gamepad, i found out that i often ended up accidentally turning while trying to aim up or down, so i slightly increased axis value required for turning.

-adjusted aiming with gamepad

-fixed "Press 'A' to reroll" text not being visible with some languages

-fixed possible freeze with rats (was really rare)

-fixed cyborg's shield amount