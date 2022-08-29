Update 1.1.0.0

Hello hunters, here’s an update!

In this update we added not so much content: it affects the technical aspects of the game — optimisation, bug fixes, game mechanics overhaul, balance.

But don’t be upset — all this is just a preparation for big changes in future updates

Optimization

This was our main focus in this update. All this is a preparation for future updates with new content, vr-version, etc. Here’s a little description of what we’ve been up to:

Added Light Culling — our own development, which allows to hide light sources where they are not visible to the player. It's still not perfect (blinking of light and its complete attenuation in some areas may be noticeable). We tried to minimize any visible imperfections as much as possible, but they can still be observed. We are working on it.

Added Mesh Culling — we have already experimented with this, but the previous version had various flaws. We found a new version and it’s better in all aspects.

Added texture atlasing — as the visual appearance of the game is constantly overhauled, it will take some more time. We’re actively working on this.

Character movement has been optimized. Now your movements will become smoother for your companions. Reduced the load on cpu and network.

Reduced the load when ghost events appear. During a mass appearance some players might have short lags. We've worked on this, now it's less of a problem.

Reduced load on RAM, we are trying to eliminate the extra load on RAM, in this update we tried to do it to the maximum.

Tutorial

We’re very late with the tutorial content, so please forgive us.

In this update, we have prepared for you three training modes in the game and a practical part to consolidate everything you’ve learned!

In the lobby appeared a board where you will find three sources of information about the game: List of topics — a mode where you can choose the topic about the game you are interested in and read about it in detail. Video guides — short videos from youtube created by our friends - content creators. In the future, a whole series of training videos will be created. The list of videos will grow. Wikipedia — encyclopedia "Ghost Exile". Now it is still in development. We are working on translations and corrections of information. It will be available soon!

The training order — it’s a practical part of the training touches upon some topics as working with tools, interacting with doors, the basics of hunting, identifying a ghost and its exiling. So that you have an incentive to keep on studying, after completing the training order you will receive a bonus in the form of a book with exiling rituals, a spray paint and $300!

Balance

Rooms cool down faster and heat up slower

If the ritual of veneration is incorrect, the seal of banishment will break instead of death of the entire team

Now there are two attempts to go through the world of shadows for each player, if the guard catches you the first time, he will kick you out of the world of shadows, next time he will kill you

Now on the easy difficulty level you don’t die with the wrong ritual, but only lose part of your mind

Now on medium difficulty level you don't die with a wrong ritual. Wrong ritual will cause the hunt

Stamina recovers 20% faster

Ghost movement speed while hunting depends on the difficulty level

The time after which the ghost will lose sight of the player during the hunt now depends on the difficulty level

The ghost's viewing angle now depends on the difficulty level

New

New updated lobby! The final version, which will only be complemented. Our idea with the development of our lobby still stands. The current lobby is the starting point for all hunters, earning money on orders, in the future you can open access to the cooler headquarters! And we're not just talking about appearance...

Overhaul of the video system — now you will see on the monitor what your companion sees with a camera in his hands. Some other camera-related bugs have also been fixed.

Finally, the guy who buys paranormal pictures is back from vacation! Now you will receive a reward for each picture that captures things related to the otherworld, and if there are several such objects in one photo, the reward will significantly increase. The price depends on the rarity of the object in the photo.

A list of things that can be photographed and receive awards:

Player corpse

Ouija Board

Bloody inscription

Prints

Traces on salt

Favorite item

Ghost

Ghost Note

Destroyed Seal

Portal to the ghost world

Portal to the world of shadows

Pictures in notebook

The UI of the shop page has been changed to make it easier for you to buy tools.

The tent has been replaced by containers to match the canon of the world where the events of the game take place, you will learn more in future updates.

There's much more space to fill with something new

A new post-processing profile that adds more atmosphere, cinematography and improves the picture.

If you are used to the old view of the game, just switch to the classic view in the settings

Other fixes

Fixed a bug where a ghost could start hunting after the exile

Fixed a bug where the hand and tool could go off the screen after sharp turn

Now on locations you can turn on only 80% of all possible lighting. The electrical panel will turn off when overloaded

Now the "Tab" key opens the lobby settings menu on the "lobby" location

Fixed a bug where the portal to the world of shadows and dark portals could open in an inaccessible place

Fixed a bug where the was no right door in the labyrinth of death

Diary pages now have normal brightness, when player is dead

Fixed a problem that caused a memory leak

New content awaits you in a future update! The first big map - school with unique game mechanics, a completely redesigned hunter's diary, as well as a long-awaited character editor with new clothes, replacing the models of the people themselves with better ones, as well as small changes in the balance!