- Splitter conveyors fix
- Cows spawns outside of farm fix
- Added option to disable camera movement (video options)
- Property with big white house should have better range for buildable objects
- Wheat silo should work now with all types of pipes
- Small resolution fix for purchase property UI
- Added lights and bed on Example map
- Some machines was having wrong floors available to be placed on
- Cargo Trailer material fix
Food Factory update for 29 August 2022
Bug fixes 1.07
