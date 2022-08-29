 Skip to content

Food Factory update for 29 August 2022

Bug fixes 1.07

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Splitter conveyors fix
  • Cows spawns outside of farm fix
  • Added option to disable camera movement (video options)
  • Property with big white house should have better range for buildable objects
  • Wheat silo should work now with all types of pipes
  • Small resolution fix for purchase property UI
  • Added lights and bed on Example map
  • Some machines was having wrong floors available to be placed on
  • Cargo Trailer material fix

Depot 2019921
