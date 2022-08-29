Balancing / Now the knight party has perk Rejection of Profane: Party members cannot cast Elemental/Dark/Nature Magic.
Balancing / Mage party can learn Max hire stat up.
Crawl Tactics Playtest update for 29 August 2022
0.8.22
Balancing / Now the knight party has perk Rejection of Profane: Party members cannot cast Elemental/Dark/Nature Magic.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update