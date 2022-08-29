 Skip to content

Crawl Tactics Playtest update for 29 August 2022

0.8.22

Share · View all patches · Build 9409186 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balancing / Now the knight party has perk Rejection of Profane: Party members cannot cast Elemental/Dark/Nature Magic.
Balancing / Mage party can learn Max hire stat up.

