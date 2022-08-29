Update 0.5 is out!

Greetings to all the gifted blacksmiths!

The latest update for Anvil Saga is now available and ready for download! We've added the content that we promised you in the roadmap, along with changes based on comments from the community. Here's what's in store for you.

New added content:

The Fair – the finale of the first chapter.

New complex orders for customers.

New side quests.

12 new perks for the forge workers.

Improvements and fixes:

Changed the scale of the highlighted worker icon. Previously, it was smaller than other icons, and is now larger than them.

The number of available workers is now displayed on the hiring screen.

Added a display for raw materials that are still required for an order above the corresponding workbench. For example, if you run out of ingots or ore, a crossed out icon with the resource will always hang above the anvil, with ore above the furnace, and so on.

Added the ability to switch between workers in the equipment interface.

Added the ability to move furniture between rooms.

Tuned up the mechanics of orders and reputation:

Orders that require a book to study will only appear from the second level of the counter.

If a representative of one faction comes to you, and you are already working on an order from their opposition, the new customer does not leave before he gets in line. You have the option to choose which faction's order to fulfill.

Fulfilling orders from peasants does not affect reputation.

Reputation from the warriors reduced to 1.

Revised the prices of orders for different types of customers.

Possible workers will now include characters with a different appearance to those the player already has.

Other:

Removed the ingot smelting from the tutorial.

Installed the dynamic price of rooms – first cheaper, then more expensive.

You can now see the second customer without the camera moving in the tutorial.

Please note that the beta-branch is now closed. Thank you all for testing!

Launch Steam to update the game to the latest version. We look forward to seeing you in Steam Discussions and on our Discord. Feel free to ask us questions, leave comments, and let us know what you think of Anvil Saga.

Regards,

Anvil Saga Team