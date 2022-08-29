 Skip to content

NORCO update for 29 August 2022

NORCO 1.3.5 Windows

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NORCO 1.3.5 Changelog:

  • Fix the door knock mechanic so that there's a noticeable wait before Leblanc fusses you if you fail.
  • Improve the dive timing when in the swamp overworld to prevent camera dislocation.
  • Fix (?? or at least greatly reduce the likelihood of) the issue causing dialogue lines to disappear when the player spams the left click/confirm button while in immediate dialogue mode. This should fix other reported bugs in which players weren't receiving the correct items, or weren't able to progress beyond certain points in the game. The reason being that the player collects these items and state tokens as the dialogue appears. When the dialogue doesn't appear, these items/tokens aren't collected.

We'll get these changes out for Mac + other storefronts as soon as possible!

