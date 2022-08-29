early access 1.25.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9408983 · Last edited 29 August 2022 – 14:59:21 UTC by Wendy

Highlights

Many changes have been made to reduce the amount of time needed to unlock everything! More EXP and Astral Dust is now gained at the end of each run, offerings give more Astral Dust, each deck now has 10 ascensions instead of 20 and the cost of early unlocking new ascensions has been reduced from 150 to 50 Astral Dust.

More EXP and Astral Dust is now gained at the end of each run, offerings give more Astral Dust, each deck now has 10 ascensions instead of 20 and the cost of early unlocking new ascensions has been reduced from 150 to 50 Astral Dust. The forge is now cheaper overall.

The name of the card being played now is shown just above the mouse. This makes casting cards feel a lot better in general.

This makes casting cards feel a lot better in general. Many bug fixes and balance changes! Check them out below.

Reducing the grind

Ascension changes

Now each deck has 10 ascensions instead of 20. The difficulty in ascension 10 is intended to be more or less the same as it was in ascension 20 before this patch.

Also, the cost of early unlocking new ascensions has been reduced from 150 to 50 Astral Dust.

The new ascensions are as follows:

EXP Gain

EXP gained for each node visited: 7 -> 8

EXP gained for each normal combat won: 15 -> 20

EXP gained for each boss combat won: 75 -> 80

EXP boost for each ascension: 5% -> 10% (which means double EXP while playing at the maximum ascension, as it was previously)

(which means double EXP while playing at the maximum ascension, as it was previously) Base EXP for winning the run: 100 -> 150

The EXP gained for winning a run fast has also been buffed as follows:

Astral Dust gain

The Astral Dust gained has increased by approximately 30% in early levels. There is no change when the player reaches level 30.

Offering disenchant values

Now the player gains +25% extra Astral Dust when reaching levels 7. 14, 21 and 28 instead of +100%, and the base disenchant values are now the following:

Balance changes

Systems

Some combats have been made longer: Sector 3 normal combat: 4 waves -> 5 waves Sector 3 elite combat: 10 waves -> 15 waves



Decks

Leading Legacy Luck: 0 -> 1

Wandering Colossus Max health: 17 -> 18 Luck: 0 -> 1

Deprived Soul Now also starts with Book of Virtues Now starts with an Electric Beam instead of a Thunder



Cards

Delirium Mana cost: 3 -> 2

Mana Impulse Mana cost: 2 -> 3

Self Wound Health lost: 3 -> 4 (health recovered is still 3)

Archer Range: (125, 145, 165) -> (130, 150, 170)

Basic Archer Range: (120, 140, 160) -> (125, 145, 165)

Extractor LX-2 Now dispels. There's no longer a mana cost penalty for each Extractor LX-2 played. Mana cost: 3 -> 4

Magic Launcher Range: (110, 120, 130) -> (115, 125, 135)

Reaper Range: (140, 150, 160) -> (170, 180, 190)

Static Ionizer Range: (140, 160, 180) -> (170, 190, 210)



Trinkets

Angelic Form Extra cards drawn every wave: 2 -> 1

Aura Shots Extra flat magic penetration: 20 -> 30

Penetrative Shots Extra flat armor penetration: 20 -> 30

Platinum Spear Extra flat armor penetration: 10 -> 15 Extra flat magic penetration: 10 -> 15

Crystal Ore (these changes were already in the game through a hotfix) Crystals gained when receiving damage: 15 -> 10



