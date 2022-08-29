early access 1.25.0

Highlights
- Many changes have been made to reduce the amount of time needed to unlock everything! More EXP and Astral Dust is now gained at the end of each run, offerings give more Astral Dust, each deck now has 10 ascensions instead of 20 and the cost of early unlocking new ascensions has been reduced from 150 to 50 Astral Dust.
- The forge is now cheaper overall.
- The name of the card being played now is shown just above the mouse. This makes casting cards feel a lot better in general.
- Many bug fixes and balance changes! Check them out below.
Reducing the grind
Ascension changes
Now each deck has 10 ascensions instead of 20. The difficulty in ascension 10 is intended to be more or less the same as it was in ascension 20 before this patch.
Also, the cost of early unlocking new ascensions has been reduced from 150 to 50 Astral Dust.
The new ascensions are as follows:
EXP Gain
- EXP gained for each node visited: 7 -> 8
- EXP gained for each normal combat won: 15 -> 20
- EXP gained for each boss combat won: 75 -> 80
- EXP boost for each ascension: 5% -> 10% (which means double EXP while playing at the maximum ascension, as it was previously)
- Base EXP for winning the run: 100 -> 150
The EXP gained for winning a run fast has also been buffed as follows:
Astral Dust gain
The Astral Dust gained has increased by approximately 30% in early levels. There is no change when the player reaches level 30.
Offering disenchant values
Now the player gains +25% extra Astral Dust when reaching levels 7. 14, 21 and 28 instead of +100%, and the base disenchant values are now the following:
Balance changes
Systems
-
Some combats have been made longer:
- Sector 3 normal combat: 4 waves -> 5 waves
- Sector 3 elite combat: 10 waves -> 15 waves
Decks
-
Leading Legacy
- Luck: 0 -> 1
-
Wandering Colossus
- Max health: 17 -> 18
- Luck: 0 -> 1
-
Deprived Soul
- Now also starts with Book of Virtues
- Now starts with an Electric Beam instead of a Thunder
Cards
-
Delirium
- Mana cost: 3 -> 2
-
Mana Impulse
- Mana cost: 2 -> 3
-
Self Wound
- Health lost: 3 -> 4 (health recovered is still 3)
-
Archer
- Range: (125, 145, 165) -> (130, 150, 170)
-
Basic Archer
- Range: (120, 140, 160) -> (125, 145, 165)
-
Extractor LX-2
- Now dispels.
- There's no longer a mana cost penalty for each Extractor LX-2 played.
- Mana cost: 3 -> 4
-
Magic Launcher
- Range: (110, 120, 130) -> (115, 125, 135)
-
Reaper
- Range: (140, 150, 160) -> (170, 180, 190)
-
Static Ionizer
- Range: (140, 160, 180) -> (170, 190, 210)
Trinkets
-
Angelic Form
- Extra cards drawn every wave: 2 -> 1
-
Aura Shots
- Extra flat magic penetration: 20 -> 30
-
Penetrative Shots
- Extra flat armor penetration: 20 -> 30
-
Platinum Spear
- Extra flat armor penetration: 10 -> 15
- Extra flat magic penetration: 10 -> 15
-
Crystal Ore (these changes were already in the game through a hotfix)
- Crystals gained when receiving damage: 15 -> 10
Bug fixes
- #4: The extractor mana cost in the main menu card list does not refresh after a game.
- #5: Ascension unlock button will not display won't show when having enough Astral Dust
- #56: The forge doesn't show any text on Chinese.
- #57: Storm Conduit sometimes showed a negative card count when starting combats.
