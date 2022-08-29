 Skip to content

Territory update for 29 August 2022

Territory – Alpha 4.6.1 – Extras

Build 9408903

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Inventory and World action options made consistent across all holdable weapons and tools
  • FAK Inventory icon size
  • Inventory audio click turned down

Changed

  • Made fireflies cooler, and fixed the collision on them

