Territory – Alpha 4.6.1 – Extras

Fixed
- Inventory and World action options made consistent across all holdable weapons and tools
- FAK Inventory icon size
- Inventory audio click turned down
Changed
- Made fireflies cooler, and fixed the collision on them
Changed files in this update