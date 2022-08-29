1.8.0 patch live!

Hey all,

Welcome to patch 1.8.0. Last patch we removed car-on-car collision to see its effect on the game. While there's a large group of users that like this change, there's also a substantial group of player that's don't. That's why we're introducing something new in the patch, game modes! The initial game modes are Time Trial and Arcade. Time Trial are about speed! No car collision, maximum racing! max players for this game mode is 200! Arcade is all about fun! Full car-on-car collision, maximum chaos! max players are 75!

We've also patched / tweaked some others things:

Introduced game modes, time trial and arcade.

Game mode is displayed in pre-game lobby.

Increased leaderboard update interval, this fixes some close finish issues that happened.

Random time is no longer always night. It cannot always be night.

Vehicle labels (player names) are now hidden when the vehicle is far away from the camera.

Fixed a camera stutter issue when following a car manually.

Hide labels when in prop-camera mode.

Fixed Racecar Retro Game skin.

This is a forced patch, meaning you have to update in order to start a race (server only works with version 1.8.0 🙂)

Happy racing!