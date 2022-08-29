0.7v Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9408716 · Last edited 29 August 2022 – 14:09:40 UTC by Wendy

There was an opinion that the difficulty was too easy this time, and it was easy even if the developer played it himself.

Therefore, we proceeded a downward patch on the elements that make the difficulty easy and added a new mode, Infinite Mode.

Add Infinite Mode Change the Gem drop method (The final Gem obtained is slightly reduced due to the change)

Gem drop in proportion to the current wave -> Gem drop in proportion to the wave as a reference when a monster is created

Store price increase by 15% Energy wave initial attack speed down

9 -> 15

Decrease the frequency of 'bullet pack' and 'heal pack' drops

coal pack: 72% -> 53%

heel pack: 60% -> 10%

I felt awkward about the character holding nothing, so I put on a basic gun model :) Optimizing the Monster Position Reset Partial

Thank you always.