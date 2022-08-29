0.7v Update

There was an opinion that the difficulty was too easy this time, and it was easy even if the developer played it himself.
Therefore, we proceeded a downward patch on the elements that make the difficulty easy and added a new mode, Infinite Mode.
Add Infinite Mode
Change the Gem drop method (The final Gem obtained is slightly reduced due to the change)
- Gem drop in proportion to the current wave -> Gem drop in proportion to the wave as a reference when a monster is created
Store price increase by 15%
Energy wave initial attack speed down
- 9 -> 15
- Decrease the frequency of 'bullet pack' and 'heal pack' drops
- coal pack: 72% -> 53%
- heel pack: 60% -> 10%
I felt awkward about the character holding nothing, so I put on a basic gun model :)
Optimizing the Monster Position Reset Partial
Thank you always.
