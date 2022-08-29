TINYFOLKS 1.1 : MONARCH UPDATE

Hi Folks!

The update has been sitting in the pre-release stage for a bit now, and I feel like it's time to get it out in the "real" world!

You can now train your ruler!

3 new biomes + a secret biome!

Very Hard Mode : monsters are tougher!

2 new game modes with brand new classes and gameplay!

New abilities + meta!

UI improvements!

You can now sell components like mushrooms

Loot and costs re-balancing

Codex feature recording all classes/items/monsters you discover

New achievements

Changes to the statuses / weaknesses features

OST is here

The OST is finaly available for purchase! It includes all the tunes in the games + a special instrumental version of the town theme.

TINYFOLKS OST

What if I want to play the old version?

The 1.0.7 version has been kept on the 1.0.7 branch, so you can always go back whenever you feel like it ^^ (remember to make backups of your save fils when going back in time)

What's next ?

Jump over on Discord to keep in touch, share your thoughts and be notified when new updates are in the works! Join the official Discord

Love

Pierre