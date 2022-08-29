TINYFOLKS 1.1 : MONARCH UPDATE

Hi Folks!
The update has been sitting in the pre-release stage for a bit now, and I feel like it's time to get it out in the "real" world!
1.1.1 Update changelog
- You can now train your ruler!
- 3 new biomes + a secret biome!
- Very Hard Mode : monsters are tougher!
- 2 new game modes with brand new classes and gameplay!
- New abilities + meta!
- UI improvements!
- You can now sell components like mushrooms
- Loot and costs re-balancing
- Codex feature recording all classes/items/monsters you discover
- New achievements
- Changes to the statuses / weaknesses features
OST is here
The OST is finaly available for purchase! It includes all the tunes in the games + a special instrumental version of the town theme.
TINYFOLKS OST
What if I want to play the old version?
The 1.0.7 version has been kept on the 1.0.7 branch, so you can always go back whenever you feel like it ^^ (remember to make backups of your save fils when going back in time)
What's next ?
Jump over on Discord to keep in touch, share your thoughts and be notified when new updates are in the works! Join the official Discord
Love
Pierre
Changed files in this update