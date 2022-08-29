 Skip to content

Tinyfolks update for 29 August 2022

TINYFOLKS 1.1 : MONARCH UPDATE

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Folks!

The update has been sitting in the pre-release stage for a bit now, and I feel like it's time to get it out in the "real" world!

1.1.1 Update changelog

  • You can now train your ruler!
  • 3 new biomes + a secret biome!
  • Very Hard Mode : monsters are tougher!
  • 2 new game modes with brand new classes and gameplay!
  • New abilities + meta!
  • UI improvements!
  • You can now sell components like mushrooms
  • Loot and costs re-balancing
  • Codex feature recording all classes/items/monsters you discover
  • New achievements
  • Changes to the statuses / weaknesses features

OST is here

The OST is finaly available for purchase! It includes all the tunes in the games + a special instrumental version of the town theme.
TINYFOLKS OST

What if I want to play the old version?

The 1.0.7 version has been kept on the 1.0.7 branch, so you can always go back whenever you feel like it ^^ (remember to make backups of your save fils when going back in time)

What's next ?

Jump over on Discord to keep in touch, share your thoughts and be notified when new updates are in the works! Join the official Discord

Love

Pierre

