Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.6

Please check the update list:
Optimizing Game Experience：
- Removed skill [Soul Claw]
- Decreased [Bronion][Priest][Works]'s CD by 1
- Changed [Red Lotus]'s stats: Attack(12→6), Revive Times(7→6), [Fire Crystal]'s HP(9→6)
- Changed [Mudtain]'s stats: Attack(10→8), HP(92→88), Armor(5→4)
- Changed [Watcher]'s stats: Attack(12→8), HP(166→160), Armor(6→4)
- Changed [Batragon]'s stats: Attack(10→9), HP(180→170), Armor(4→3), [Baby Bat]'s HP(20→17)
- Changed [Despairer]'s stats: Attack(10→7), Armor(5→4), [Safe Cell](8→10), [Lightning Damage](20→16), up to 4 summons at a time and 1 CD
- Decreased the same [Skill] probability when re-rolling with [Blood Crystal]
- Optimized [Beast Valley]'s description tips
- [Sacred River] will probability show up in every Stage
- [Item Dealer] only sold [Attack],[HP],[Armor],[Crit Rate] items
- Optimized the description of hidden stage
- [Ink Lotus]'s HP was changed 3 in "Stealth"
- Removed [Defend] skill from enemies
- [Evernight][Priest]'s [Cast] can not be interrupted when being attacked or moving
- Optimizing [Wind Chime] using in [Altar]
- Removed some battles with bad experience
- Changed [Snowey]、[Tasha]、[Hitos]'s Attack Range to 3. [Rita Amber]、[Moonlie]'s Attack +1
- Changed damage range -1 of [Meteor]
- Changed [Orc Beetle]'s stats: Armor changed to 2. [Immobilized]'s CD(2→1)。[Big Shield]'s Damage Decreased(5→3)
- Changed [Ruins Hunter]'s stats: Armor(4→0), Attack-1，[Monster]'s HP-1
- Attack from [Bee] will consider Armor
- Decreased [Honey Bear]'s stats: Attack-2, HP to 27
- Decreased [Attack Range]-1 and [Move Range]-1 of [Elite Monster] with moving again when ally dies
Bug Fixed：
- Some inconsistent description issues
- Some [Skill] names was cut in the title
- [Transformed Colossus]'s clones did not disappear when it was revived by [Lancea]'s [Immortal Legion]
- [Owl Vision] and [Map Merchant] effect conflicted
- The wrong monster's name: Giant Wetland Bat -> Giant Ancient Prototype
- Removed [Blink] skill, but it is still there
- [Vindication] and [Swift Strike] stacking may not work
- Some English [Skill] description issues
- Can not click [Package] after purchasing all items in [Item Dealer]: [Package] was changed to add more items
- Display issues in [Abyss]
- Level record error in [Abyss]
Changed files in this update