Prime of Flames update for 29 August 2022

Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.6

Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please check the update list:

Optimizing Game Experience：

  • Removed skill [Soul Claw]
  • Decreased [Bronion][Priest][Works]'s CD by 1
  • Changed [Red Lotus]'s stats: Attack(12→6), Revive Times(7→6), [Fire Crystal]'s HP(9→6)
  • Changed [Mudtain]'s stats: Attack(10→8), HP(92→88), Armor(5→4)
  • Changed [Watcher]'s stats: Attack(12→8), HP(166→160), Armor(6→4)
  • Changed [Batragon]'s stats: Attack(10→9), HP(180→170), Armor(4→3), [Baby Bat]'s HP(20→17)
  • Changed [Despairer]'s stats: Attack(10→7), Armor(5→4), [Safe Cell](8→10), [Lightning Damage](20→16), up to 4 summons at a time and 1 CD
  • Decreased the same [Skill] probability when re-rolling with [Blood Crystal]
  • Optimized [Beast Valley]'s description tips
  • [Sacred River] will probability show up in every Stage
  • [Item Dealer] only sold [Attack],[HP],[Armor],[Crit Rate] items
  • Optimized the description of hidden stage
  • [Ink Lotus]'s HP was changed 3 in "Stealth"
  • Removed [Defend] skill from enemies
  • [Evernight][Priest]'s [Cast] can not be interrupted when being attacked or moving
  • Optimizing [Wind Chime] using in [Altar]
  • Removed some battles with bad experience
  • Changed [Snowey]、[Tasha]、[Hitos]'s Attack Range to 3. [Rita Amber]、[Moonlie]'s Attack +1
  • Changed damage range -1 of [Meteor]
  • Changed [Orc Beetle]'s stats: Armor changed to 2. [Immobilized]'s CD(2→1)。[Big Shield]'s Damage Decreased(5→3)
  • Changed [Ruins Hunter]'s stats: Armor(4→0), Attack-1，[Monster]'s HP-1
  • Attack from [Bee] will consider Armor
  • Decreased [Honey Bear]'s stats: Attack-2, HP to 27
  • Decreased [Attack Range]-1 and [Move Range]-1 of [Elite Monster] with moving again when ally dies

Bug Fixed：

  • Some inconsistent description issues
  • Some [Skill] names was cut in the title
  • [Transformed Colossus]'s clones did not disappear when it was revived by [Lancea]'s [Immortal Legion]
  • [Owl Vision] and [Map Merchant] effect conflicted
  • The wrong monster's name: Giant Wetland Bat -> Giant Ancient Prototype
  • Removed [Blink] skill, but it is still there
  • [Vindication] and [Swift Strike] stacking may not work
  • Some English [Skill] description issues
  • Can not click [Package] after purchasing all items in [Item Dealer]: [Package] was changed to add more items
  • Display issues in [Abyss]
  • Level record error in [Abyss]

