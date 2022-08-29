Small update - scoring system polish

Hi everyone

With the new scoring system having been in the wild for a month now, we've made a few small changes to clean it up and make it less punishing or discouraging for new players, without the need for any kind of leaderboard resets.

Details below.

**

FEATURES

**

The main feature of this patch is the refining of our recently updated scoring system. Having a score reduce from PFC > SFC > FC ended up feeling like multiple layers of punishment for not being perfect, so we have simplified the whole system.

Updated scoring timing windows

Good - 79ms

Great - 59ms

Perfect - 38ms

Perfect+ - 16ms

Release timing remains slightly more lenient than the above values

Removed Superb Full Combo (SFC)

Combined Superb and Great into one bracket

Anything below Great is now Early / Late

New Perfect+ display options (customise menu)

Choose between Rainbow, Bright and None Set this in the “customise” menu to make Perfect+ stand out more or less to your liking

“None” will remove the + and only show “Perfect” (when either Perfect or Perfect+ are hit)

**

POLISH

**

Updated calibration wording to be a little clearer in its instruction

Note / beat stack dithering effect now supports two notes instead of one

Fixed dithering issue with “Your Pain” background elements

Using custom backgrounds will no longer affect the practice background

Removed some annoying features when placing notes in custom editing

Match note stacks no longer appear when placing two match notes on the same tick

Placing a spinner on a spinner will no longer jump to the next note tail

Placing a scratch on a scratch will no longer jump to the next note tail

**

BUGS

**

Fixed the broken recently wiped leaderboards including

Inject XD

Beyond The Heart XD

I See Lite XD

Robo Trio XD

Reach You XD

Twist Sound XD

VOLT XD

Believe XD

BUBBLES XD

Fixed a backspin in The Magician Expert

Fixed a backspin in Mimic Expert

Fixed a bug where the custom menu UI could become transparent

Fixed a bug in custom editing with the D function where selection could malfunction after using playback with notes selected

Fixed a bug in custom editing where selecting would take multiple attempts to be successful

Fixed a bug where using a combination of Prism Bucket and 2 Minutes backgrounds could soft lock a chart permanently

Fixed a bug where combined beat / match stacks did not take wheel position into account

Fixed an issue with No Limits background

Fixed Daily Leaderboard

Removed our beloved Steve from the top of multiple leaderboards

Our last planned big update before 1.0 (unless we get sidetracked) is redoing our menus to be more controller friendly, as well as including a basic level up / unlock / cosmetic system.

See you next patch.