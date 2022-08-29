Small update - scoring system polish

Hi everyone
With the new scoring system having been in the wild for a month now, we've made a few small changes to clean it up and make it less punishing or discouraging for new players, without the need for any kind of leaderboard resets.
Details below.
**
FEATURES
**
The main feature of this patch is the refining of our recently updated scoring system. Having a score reduce from PFC > SFC > FC ended up feeling like multiple layers of punishment for not being perfect, so we have simplified the whole system.
- Updated scoring timing windows
- Good - 79ms
- Great - 59ms
- Perfect - 38ms
- Perfect+ - 16ms
- Release timing remains slightly more lenient than the above values
- Removed Superb Full Combo (SFC)
- Combined Superb and Great into one bracket
- Anything below Great is now Early / Late
- New Perfect+ display options (customise menu)
- Choose between Rainbow, Bright and None Set this in the “customise” menu to make Perfect+ stand out more or less to your liking
- “None” will remove the + and only show “Perfect” (when either Perfect or Perfect+ are hit)
**
POLISH
**
- Updated calibration wording to be a little clearer in its instruction
- Note / beat stack dithering effect now supports two notes instead of one
- Fixed dithering issue with “Your Pain” background elements
- Using custom backgrounds will no longer affect the practice background
- Removed some annoying features when placing notes in custom editing
- Match note stacks no longer appear when placing two match notes on the same tick
- Placing a spinner on a spinner will no longer jump to the next note tail
- Placing a scratch on a scratch will no longer jump to the next note tail
**
BUGS
**
- Fixed the broken recently wiped leaderboards including
- Inject XD
- Beyond The Heart XD
- I See Lite XD
- Robo Trio XD
- Reach You XD
- Twist Sound XD
- VOLT XD
- Believe XD
- BUBBLES XD
- Fixed a backspin in The Magician Expert
- Fixed a backspin in Mimic Expert
- Fixed a bug where the custom menu UI could become transparent
- Fixed a bug in custom editing with the D function where selection could malfunction after using playback with notes selected
- Fixed a bug in custom editing where selecting would take multiple attempts to be successful
- Fixed a bug where using a combination of Prism Bucket and 2 Minutes backgrounds could soft lock a chart permanently
- Fixed a bug where combined beat / match stacks did not take wheel position into account
- Fixed an issue with No Limits background
- Fixed Daily Leaderboard
- Removed our beloved Steve from the top of multiple leaderboards
Our last planned big update before 1.0 (unless we get sidetracked) is redoing our menus to be more controller friendly, as well as including a basic level up / unlock / cosmetic system.
See you next patch.
Changed files in this update