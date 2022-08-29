Major Update for 1.1.0 - Ambience pack & new radio station.

New Features
Radio
A new vaporwave radio station has been added, featuring two albums from </body>; "OS X Paradise" & "Initializing...".
You can find the artist's website here.
Ambiences
There are now a total of seven ambiences:
- Hills Day
- Hills Night
- Hills Rain
- City Night
- City Rain
- Space Station
- Beach
Word deletion
Ctrl+Backspace will now take you to the beginning of the word, allowing for faster error fixing in correction mode. (this also works with command + delete for you mac users!)
Updates
- Sound in background can be disabled in the sound menu.
- Several menu elements have had tooltips added.
- The in game monitor now has a brightness adjustment.
Bugfixes
- Several quote typos/errors fixed.
- Accuracy graph will now display properly if all attempts are 100%.
- Fixed a bug which would not properly remove previous story mode attempts upon resetting progress, preventing you from getting the hard mode / perfection achievements.
Big thank you to our patrons & community members who have brought these bugs to our attention! ♥
