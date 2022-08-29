Major Update for 1.1.0 - Ambience pack & new radio station.

Share · View all patches · Build 9408412 · Last edited 29 August 2022 – 13:09:28 UTC by Wendy

New Features

Radio

A new vaporwave radio station has been added, featuring two albums from </body>; "OS X Paradise" & "Initializing...".

You can find the artist's website here.

Ambiences

There are now a total of seven ambiences:

Hills Day

Hills Night

Hills Rain

City Night

City Rain

Space Station

Beach

Word deletion

Ctrl+Backspace will now take you to the beginning of the word, allowing for faster error fixing in correction mode. (this also works with command + delete for you mac users!)

Sound in background can be disabled in the sound menu.

Several menu elements have had tooltips added.

The in game monitor now has a brightness adjustment.

Sound in background can be toggled on/off in sound menu.

Bugfixes

Several quote typos/errors fixed.

Accuracy graph will now display properly if all attempts are 100%.

Fixed a bug which would not properly remove previous story mode attempts upon resetting progress, preventing you from getting the hard mode / perfection achievements.

Big thank you to our patrons & community members who have brought these bugs to our attention! ♥