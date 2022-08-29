 Skip to content

CozyTyper update for 29 August 2022

Major Update for 1.1.0 - Ambience pack & new radio station.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

Radio

A new vaporwave radio station has been added, featuring two albums from </body>; "OS X Paradise" & "Initializing...".
You can find the artist's website here.

Ambiences

There are now a total of seven ambiences:

  • Hills Day
  • Hills Night
  • Hills Rain
  • City Night
  • City Rain
  • Space Station
  • Beach
Word deletion

Ctrl+Backspace will now take you to the beginning of the word, allowing for faster error fixing in correction mode. (this also works with command + delete for you mac users!)

Updates

  • Sound in background can be disabled in the sound menu.
  • Several menu elements have had tooltips added.
  • The in game monitor now has a brightness adjustment.
  • Sound in background can be toggled on/off in sound menu.

Bugfixes

  • Several quote typos/errors fixed.
  • Accuracy graph will now display properly if all attempts are 100%.
  • Fixed a bug which would not properly remove previous story mode attempts upon resetting progress, preventing you from getting the hard mode / perfection achievements.

Big thank you to our patrons & community members who have brought these bugs to our attention! ♥

