Update to v1.1.0

This update is a massive milestone for the future of United Assault! After several month of development we can finally unleash the performance boost! United Assault Normandy '44 and Battle of the Bulge are where mostly CPU limited games due tue the large number of AI on the map. The bottleneck in this case was the default navigation mesh used by Unreal Engine 4.

United Assault does not render every AI across the map but they are still present and are active across the entire map (at a lower update rate) to simulate the true dynamic nature of the game. This came with the downside of having up to 1000 AI actors navigating the same navigation mesh at any time.

We have now replaced the default Unreal Engine Navigation System with a proprietary solution which increased cpu limited performance up to 45%!

Dieses Update ist auf CPUs der unteren bis mittleren Preisklasse ausgerichtet und sollte den CPU-Engpass deutlich beseitigen.

added new navigation subsystem

fixed UI issue with Team Member selection not working

fixed map restart not working correctly

fixed several minor issues

updated several distance update rates

