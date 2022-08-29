 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Angry Angry Shark update for 29 August 2022

Game Update 87

Share · View all patches · Build 9408366 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Weapon sounds:
-Changed sound for M4a1 unsuppressed and boosted
-Changed boosted sound for Ak47 and Mcx

Vector:
-Increase bullet damage
-Increase maximum effective range

Changed files in this update

Depot 1546931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link