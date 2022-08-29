 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

小虎传：大菠萝深渊 update for 29 August 2022

【220829】修复一些问题

Share · View all patches · Build 9408353 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

碎碎念：
这几天收到不少反馈，表示时间太赶了。
嗯~ 确实多些选择也好些~
虽然我开发得比较慢悠，但也会争取就在近期就推出一个休闲模式，拥有宽裕的时间，给更乐意慢慢玩的玩家去体验。敬请期待~

修复内容
调整技能【钝器大师】的触发
优化游戏内的部分说明提示
优化装备界面的卸下说明
修复双持暗器时投掷次数不对的BUG

Changed files in this update

Depot 1945231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link