【220829】修复一些问题

碎碎念：
这几天收到不少反馈，表示时间太赶了。
嗯~ 确实多些选择也好些~
虽然我开发得比较慢悠，但也会争取就在近期就推出一个休闲模式，拥有宽裕的时间，给更乐意慢慢玩的玩家去体验。敬请期待~
修复内容
调整技能【钝器大师】的触发
优化游戏内的部分说明提示
优化装备界面的卸下说明
修复双持暗器时投掷次数不对的BUG
