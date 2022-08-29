natsuno-kanata ver1.0.6 released

natsuno-kanata ver1.0.6 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows
[Bug Fixes]
Some text was corrected.
[Adjustments]
Some texts were adjusted.
Some episode progress conditions were adjusted.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
natsuno-kanata ver1.0.6 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows
[Bug Fixes]
Some text was corrected.
[Adjustments]
Some texts were adjusted.
Some episode progress conditions were adjusted.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update