[Ver 1.0.08290] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Slightly lowered the percentage of damage reflection.
- Fixed "Damage Reflection III" not being employed in some dungeons (applies to new challenges).
- Fixed issue where some dungeons did not feature a Sensei.
- Fixed problem where the effects of some marks were duplicated instead of being reduced.
- Added skills that some monsters can learn.
- Fixed some skills that were not working as they should.
- Fixed text of some equipment.
- Fixed an issue where some "Mind" Skill could be taught.
- Witches are now instructed not to relentlessly wave their wands at sleeping monsters.
- New titles have been added.
- Improved title system.
Changed files in this update