 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 29 August 2022

[Ver 1.0.08290] Update Info

Share · View all patches · Build 9408234 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Slightly lowered the percentage of damage reflection.
  • Fixed "Damage Reflection III" not being employed in some dungeons (applies to new challenges).
  • Fixed issue where some dungeons did not feature a Sensei.
  • Fixed problem where the effects of some marks were duplicated instead of being reduced.
  • Added skills that some monsters can learn.
  • Fixed some skills that were not working as they should.
  • Fixed text of some equipment.
  • Fixed an issue where some "Mind" Skill could be taught.
  • Witches are now instructed not to relentlessly wave their wands at sleeping monsters.
  • New titles have been added.
  • Improved title system.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1895861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link