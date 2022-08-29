 Skip to content

Loot River update for 29 August 2022

Daily Runs Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9408204 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Daily Runs: Daily Runs can be started from the Load menu after securing at least one Victory or Escape
  • Reworked level loading system: Loading should be a bit faster now
  • Entrance to the Divide becomes auto unlocked after some time: Many users have trouble finding Karla and the Divide, so now this area is accessible after several runs even without having Gantley in the level
  • Fixed a bug where Mod that prevented Extended Spears was not working
  • Fixed a bug where item drop would sometimes not have a visible sprite
  • Fixed a bug where player could be soft-locked if an unreachable Protector on one platform protected a Platform Locker enemy on another platform
  • Fixed a visual bug where the Bat would have active shadow-mesh after death
  • Fixed a visual bug where the Protector range indicator would flicker after death
  • Fixed a visual bug where litter on elevated platforms was unaffected by light
  • Fixed a UI bug where sometimes mouse position would select a button even if user is using keys/controller only

