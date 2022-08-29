Daily Runs Update!

- Added Daily Runs: Daily Runs can be started from the Load menu after securing at least one Victory or Escape
- Reworked level loading system: Loading should be a bit faster now
- Entrance to the Divide becomes auto unlocked after some time: Many users have trouble finding Karla and the Divide, so now this area is accessible after several runs even without having Gantley in the level
- Fixed a bug where Mod that prevented Extended Spears was not working
- Fixed a bug where item drop would sometimes not have a visible sprite
- Fixed a bug where player could be soft-locked if an unreachable Protector on one platform protected a Platform Locker enemy on another platform
- Fixed a visual bug where the Bat would have active shadow-mesh after death
- Fixed a visual bug where the Protector range indicator would flicker after death
- Fixed a visual bug where litter on elevated platforms was unaffected by light
- Fixed a UI bug where sometimes mouse position would select a button even if user is using keys/controller only
