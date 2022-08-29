 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Desktop Girlfriend update for 29 August 2022

The new version is now available

Share · View all patches · Build 9408002 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new version is now available
-Fixed some bugs.
-Optimized user experience by changing the harmful props in the collect stars mini-game to bombs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2055221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link