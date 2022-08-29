 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Attack at Dawn: North Africa update for 29 August 2022

Hotfix version 1.215 - 220829

Share · View all patches · Build 9407993 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Formation Movement - if a unit in formation is blocked by friendly in its movement path, don't halt and create planned movement, but bypass the obstacle (friendly unit), or wait for it to move away

Changed files in this update

Depot 1383641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link