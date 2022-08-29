- Formation Movement - if a unit in formation is blocked by friendly in its movement path, don't halt and create planned movement, but bypass the obstacle (friendly unit), or wait for it to move away
Attack at Dawn: North Africa update for 29 August 2022
Hotfix version 1.215 - 220829
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update